30-year-old man dies in custody, family alleges police excesses

He was arrested on April 29 on assault charges. The police deny allegations, say he had developed health issues and was being taken to the hospital when he died

May 04, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old painter, who was arrested by police in connection with an assault case and lodged in prison, died on the way to hospital.

His family has alleged that he died after he was attacked by police personnel. However, the police denied the allegation and said there were no excesses on their part.

Kamalesh, 29, of Arumbakkam, was a car painter. He was arrested by the Arumbakkam police following a complaint from Yagesh alleging that Kamalesh had assaulted him over previous enmity. The police said he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 29. He was lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal. As Kamalesh developed health issues on Friday, he was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital. He died on the way, sources said. The body would be handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

