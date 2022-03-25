3 held for attacking retired judge’s security officer

The assailants assaulted the security officer and fled the spot

The city police have arrested three persons in connection with the attack on a personal security officer (PSO) of C.T. Selvam, a retired High Court judge and chairperson of Police Commission.

The police said K. Sakthivel, 52, was accompanying Mr. Selvam in his personal car to a conference at the Police Training College. Mr. Selvam was driving the car.

Mr. Sakthivel got down from the car when there was traffic jam and started regulating the traffic. He questioned three persons who were riding a two-wheeler. The bikers, who were under the influence of alcohol, attacked Mr. Sakthivel with a knife, abused him and fled the spot. Members of the public rushed Mr. Sakthivel to a private hospital.