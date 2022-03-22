A personal security officer (PSO) of Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Police Commission and retired High Court judge C.T.Selvam was attacked by three motorists in Ashok Nagar when he got down to regulate traffic after the chairperson's car got stuck in traffic.

Police sources said the PSO Sakthivel was accompanying the chairperson in a personal car while he was proceeding from his house to attend a conference at Police Training College. The PSO got down when the vehicle got stuck in the traffic and questioned a group of people on bikes at the busy junction. The motorists who were suspected to be drunk suddenly attacked the PSO using a long knife besides abusing him. Later other motorists came to his rescue as he was bleeding from the head. The motorcycle-borne gang which attacked him escaped from the spot. The security officer was rushed to a private hospital and was undergoing treatment.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal personally inspected the spot and held preliminary enquiry with police officers

A senior officer said, "It happened due to sudden provocation. We have secured CCTV footage at the place of occurrence and also formed 14 teams to trace the accused. We have intensified our manhunt to nab the accused."