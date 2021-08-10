277 train passengers from Kerala tested, all negative

Samples collected at Central railway station in four days

All the passengers from Kerala who had given samples at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station in the past four days have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Greater Chennai Corporation collected samples from 277 passengers who did not have COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

On Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected the testing facility at Central Railway Station in the presence of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekarbabu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

A total of 191 samples from passengers were collected.

The results will be released on Tuesday.

The testing of passengers from Kerala started on August 5. On the first day, all the 41 passengers tested negative. On August 6, a total of 77 passengers were tested and all samples tested negative.

On August 7, all the 79 passengers tested negative. On August 8, all the 80 passengers tested negative.

The facility for testing passengers from Kerala has been set up because of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in that State.

33.43 lakh doses given

Chennai Corporation has administered 33.43 lakh vaccine doses to residents.

Corporation officials said the number of COVID-19 cases had reduced significantly in many zones.

Some zones in Chennai reported zero cases on Monday.