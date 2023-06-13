HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

27-year-old murdered by neighbour in Chennai

Police said the perpetrator, M. Lokesh, who has been arrested, suspected his wife and neighbour of having an affair; he stabbed the victim, M. Paul Raj on June 7, leading to his death on the night of June 12, 2023

June 13, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar housing colony near Pallavan Salai, who was undergoing treatment for stab injuries at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital died on Monday night.

A police official of the Triplicane station said the victim, M. Paul Raj was assaulted with a knife by M. Lokesh on the night of June 7 since the latter suspected his wife was in relationship with the former. Lokesh was working as a load man at a private company near Broadway, and had several times expressed his suspicions, warning Paul Raj and his wife to stay away from each other.

On Wednesday night last week, Lokesh picked up a fight with the victim Paul Raj and attacked him with a knife he had kept hidden in his pocket. The victim, suffering from several knife injuries, was rushed to the hospital for treatment by his neighbours. However on Monday night, Paul Raj died. 

The Triplicane police have arrested M. Lokesh and are investigating . 

Related Topics

Chennai / police / crime / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.