27-year-old murdered by neighbour in Chennai

June 13, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 23-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar housing colony near Pallavan Salai, who was undergoing treatment for stab injuries at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital died on Monday night.

A police official of the Triplicane station said the victim, M. Paul Raj was assaulted with a knife by M. Lokesh on the night of June 7 since the latter suspected his wife was in relationship with the former. Lokesh was working as a load man at a private company near Broadway, and had several times expressed his suspicions, warning Paul Raj and his wife to stay away from each other.

On Wednesday night last week, Lokesh picked up a fight with the victim Paul Raj and attacked him with a knife he had kept hidden in his pocket. The victim, suffering from several knife injuries, was rushed to the hospital for treatment by his neighbours. However on Monday night, Paul Raj died.

The Triplicane police have arrested M. Lokesh and are investigating .