27 passengers fined at Chennai Metro for not wearing mask

A week into starting train services, Chennai Metro Rail has so far levied fine on 27 passengers for not wearing masks while taking a ride. They collect ₹200 as fine when a staff finds that a passenger is not wearing the mask properly, covering the nose and mouth and so far, in the last ten days, ₹5,400 has been collected.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have ensured COVID-19 prevention measures. “We follow the guidelines of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) with respect to air conditioning of trains and stations and keep temperature at 24 to 30 degree Celsius and also the inflow of fresh air into stations has been placed at the maximum level. Lifts, escalators and other touch points are constantly cleaned too,” an official said. Also, in the airhandling units in stations, the air is treated with ultraviolet rays as well.

For now, Chennai Metro runs with 50 per cent capacity after instructions from the State government and to monitor this, staff check both CCTV cameras in stations and trains and also go for inspection.