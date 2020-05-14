26 lakh slum dwellers to get free masks

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday launched a scheme of distribution of masks free of cost to residents in various parts of the city.

Inaugurating the distribution of masks at Kannagi Nagar on Thursday, Corporation special nodal officer J. Radhakrishnan said the civic body had created awareness about wearing masks, washing hands and maintain social distancing among residents.

The Corporation workers had been directed to distribute reusable masks to 26 lakh slum dwellers in the city. Every resident in 650-odd slums will get reusable mask free of cost.

On Thursday, Mr. Radhakrishnan asked civic workers to distribute six masks to each resident at Kannagi Nagar and at Ezhil Nagar in ward 195 of Sholinganallur zone of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Rising number of cases

On Wednesday, 13 persons at Kannagi Nagar tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number to 27.

Thirteen containment zones had been created at Kannagi Nagar following the rise in the number of positive cases. The area had high number of COVID-19 cases because of the high population density in resettlement tenements built for 23,000 tsunami-affected families. Each resident received sanitiser free of cost.

“The Corporation has sent 150 workers to test the residents for COVID-19. Special teams have been formed to monitor the violations to physical distancing norms in the area. Shopkeepers have been advised to promote physical distancing,” he said.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani stressed on the need for distribution of masks and sanitiser free of cost to residents and front line workers.