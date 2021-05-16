24 persons arrested so far for illegal sale of Remdesivir in Chennai

Special teams of police personnel have arrested 24 persons and booked 11 cases

Chennai City Police have arrested 24 persons so far who were allegedly stocking Remdesivir/ Ninavir and selling them at higher prices illegally.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, all Police Inspectors tightened vigil in their respective jurisdiction to trace those hoarding the life-saving drug and have been arresting the black marketeers who make money utilising the pandemic situation.

Special teams of police personnel have arrested 24 persons and booked 11 cases. As many as 243 vials were seized from them of which 78 vials were handed over back for use by patients and steps have been taken to release the remaining vials for the treatment of patients, said the police.