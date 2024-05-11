GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

15-year-old boy riding bike fatally knocked down by lorry 

Published - May 11, 2024 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy who was driving a bike was fatally knocked down by a speeding lorry in Maduravoyal on Friday.

The victim has been identified as L. Jeevandham of Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal, studying Class X. On Friday morning, he was riding the two-wheeler carrying food from his house to his grandfather who is working in a supermarket.

While he was proceeding on the service road near the Maduravoyal bridge, a lorry that came from behind knocked him down. The driver of the lorry escaped from the spot.

Traffic Investigation Police, Koyamebdu recovered his body and are investigating the case. .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.