15-year-old boy riding bike fatally knocked down by lorry 

A 15-year-old boy who was driving a bike was fatally knocked down by a speeding lorry in Maduravoyal on Friday.

The victim has been identified as L. Jeevandham of Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal, studying Class X. On Friday morning, he was riding the two-wheeler carrying food from his house to his grandfather who is working in a supermarket.

While he was proceeding on the service road near the Maduravoyal bridge, a lorry that came from behind knocked him down. The driver of the lorry escaped from the spot.

Traffic Investigation Police, Koyamebdu recovered his body and are investigating the case. .