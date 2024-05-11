127 high-risk students identified and counselled: official

In four days of launching psychological counselling services for students who did not pass the Class XII board examinations, the Health department has identified 127 high risk students so far and has extended counselling to them.

On May 6, the day on which the exam results were announced, the department launched counselling services through its health helpline number 104 and TeleMANAS call centre number 14416. Through the School Education department, a list of 51,919 students - 32,164 boys and 19,755 girls - who were not successful, was obtained. In this exercise, high risk students were being identified and referred to the District Mental Health Programme teams for counselling and follow-up.

“So far, 127 high risk students were counselled through specialists,” an official said. So far, 38,723 calls were made.