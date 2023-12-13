GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

125 persons arrested in two weeks in crackdown on sale of banned tobacco products

December 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police said 125 persons were arrested in 108 cases related to the stocking and selling of banned tobacco products in the last two weeks. 

In a special drive, 570.56 kilos of tobacco products and 10.57 kilos of Mava were seized. The police have been regularly carrying out the special drive across the city. 

Police Inspectors have been keeping a close watch on border areas and conducting intensive vehicle checks, besides monitoring shops and inspecting godowns to crack down on those who manufacture, transport and sell banned tobacco products. The Commissioner of Police has issued a warning stating severe action.

Meanwhile, Avadi City Police raided a godown in TNHB quarters and seized 150 kilos of banned tobacco products. Police arrested four persons who used the premises for stocking and selling the banned products. The godown has been sealed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.