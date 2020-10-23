Chennai

₹1.23 crore in unaccounted cash seized near Gummidipoondi

The police seized around ₹1.23 crore unaccounted cash and close to 9 kg of silver articles from a car coming from Telangana at the Integrated Check Post at Elavoor, near Gummidipoondi, on Thursday.

Those travelling in the car — Ashok of Madhavaram, Sathish Kumar, Rahman and Ansar of Telangana — did not have any supporting documents to explain the source of the money.

Thus, the items were seized.

