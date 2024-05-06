GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

116 prison inmates passed plus two exams

May 06, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 116 prison inmates, including four women, have passed plus two examinations this year.

For the academic year 2023-2024, 125 prison inmates, including six woman prisoners, from central prisons and special prisons for women across the State, registered for the Class XII examinations.

School Education Department had made arrangements for conducting examinations in the respective prisons as per the request of the Prison and Correctional Services Department.

Out of them, 116 prisoners passed. The pass percentage of prisoners is 92.8.

In the overall rank list, the prison inmates of Madurai Central Prison bagged the first, second and third ranks in the State. C. Arokiya Jaya Prabakaran became the topper with 536, D. Alexpandiyan and N. Arun Kumar, stood second and third with scores of 532 and 506 respectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.