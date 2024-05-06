116 prison inmates passed plus two exams

May 06, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

As many as 116 prison inmates, including four women, have passed plus two examinations this year.

For the academic year 2023-2024, 125 prison inmates, including six woman prisoners, from central prisons and special prisons for women across the State, registered for the Class XII examinations.

School Education Department had made arrangements for conducting examinations in the respective prisons as per the request of the Prison and Correctional Services Department.

Out of them, 116 prisoners passed. The pass percentage of prisoners is 92.8.

In the overall rank list, the prison inmates of Madurai Central Prison bagged the first, second and third ranks in the State. C. Arokiya Jaya Prabakaran became the topper with 536, D. Alexpandiyan and N. Arun Kumar, stood second and third with scores of 532 and 506 respectively.