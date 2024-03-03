11 spas without licences shut down in Anna Nagar

March 03, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 11 spas that were found functioning without necessary licences in Anna Nagar were sealed. The police have recommended sealing these premises by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The crackdown on parlours and spas was conducted following the receipt of complaints that many of them were indulging in illegal activities. Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Asra Garg ordered a thorough search on the premises of parlours and spas and also formed special police teams. The teams raided these centres and checked if they possessed a valid licences. The police also checked if the premises were being used for illegal activities.