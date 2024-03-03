GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 spas without licences shut down in Anna Nagar

The police also checked if the premises were being used for illegal activities

March 03, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 11 spas that were found functioning without necessary licences in Anna Nagar were sealed. The police have recommended sealing these premises by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The crackdown on parlours and spas was conducted following the receipt of complaints that many of them were indulging in illegal activities. Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Asra Garg ordered a thorough search on the premises of parlours and spas and also formed special police teams. The teams raided these centres and checked if they possessed a valid licences. The police also checked if the premises were being used for illegal activities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.