11 ganja sellers arrested in Madipakkam, Washermenpet

The Chennai city Police on Tuesday arrested 11 suspected ganja sellers in two different places and recovered 14 kilos of ganja from them.

According to police, a special team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madipakkam, nabbed seven ganja sellers and seized 11 kg of ganja worth ₹2,00,000, three two-wheelers used for transportation and ₹39,000 in cash. The seven suspects were remanded to judicial custody.

On Monday morning, a special team of police led by Washermenpet police inspector intercepted four persons who were riding in two-wheelers on the junction between C.P. Road and Moolakothalam and found they were in possession of ganja in their vehicles. Police arrested the four, including a 28-year-old woman, and siezed 3 kg of ganja, two-wheelers, ₹1.11 lakh and weapons from them.

Three mobile phone snatchers nabbed

The Kotturpuram police on Monday arrested three habitual offenders who snatched mobile phones from people around the city and recovered 11 mobile phones from them.

Police said the suspects have been identified as Muthu, 22, Kishore Kumar, of Little Mount, and Manoharan, 45, of Kundrathur. The trio had previous criminal cases in Adyar and Saidapet police stations for thefts.

They were arrested by police on a complaint given by Mohammed Jaliz, 25, whose mobile phone was stolen from his car while he was buying food from an eatery in Little Mount.

Five detained under the Goondas Act

The City Police Commissioner has issued orders detaining five suspects, including a sexual offender, under the Goondas Act.

Police said one of the detainees is a 36-year-old man who was arrested by the All-Women Police, Avadi, on charges of sexually assaulting his daughters. Other detainees are Tamilselvan, 25, of Thirunindravur, a suspect in a murder, Darwin, 29, of Chetpet, a suspect involved in six cases of murder, robbery and assault, Lawrence, 25, of Periamedu, who committed thefts and Rajesh Kannah, 39, of Chitalapakkam, had cases for murder and kidnap.

Family protests outside police station

An auto driver with his family protested before a police station in Ramapuram, demanding action against a woman moneylender who harassed him for money.

Ramesh, 49, an auto driver in Annai Sathya Nagar, borrowed ₹30,000 from Malar and repaid ₹12, 000. He could not repay the remaining amount as he lost his job during the lockdown.

The woman and her friend harassed him, he complained. An Assistant Commissioner of Police assured him that action will be taken on complaint and the family dispersed.