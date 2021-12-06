Chennai

107 persons nabbed in drive against drugs

The Greater Chennai City Police recently conducted a “Drive Against Drugs” from December 3 to 5 and arrested 107 persons.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had ordered the drive by forming special teams in all police stations.

A senior official said the special raids were conducted by the inspectors in various parts of the city.

From these raids, more than 50 kg of ganja were seized and 63 cases were filed for selling and purchasing drugs.

The police seized three vehicles from the accused persons.


