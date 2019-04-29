101 cots donated to VHS hospital

Two voluntary organisations — Round Table 123 and Rotary Club of Madras — together donated 101 cots to the Voluntary Health Services hospital here.

At a function on Sunday, Surgical Avenue’s director Abhishek Jain said the health sector lagged in infrastructure and organisations pitched in to support them. “We have previously helped numerous hospitals with infrastructure through our CSR activities and are looking forward to helping more in the future,” he said.

The multi-specialty beds are designed to make bedridden patients self-reliant. They come with a commode, a flush and a basin.

Surgical Avenue had earlier donated such beds to the Cancer Institute, Adyar. In the aftermath of the 2015 floods, the company had supplied medicines and oxygen free of cost in the State.

Cricketer Murali Vijay, who participated in the function, launched a blood donation drive in which over 300 persons donated blood.