100 persons with disabilities attend camp for artificial limbs

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 01:28 IST

Special Correspondent March 24, 2022 01:28 IST

Madras Knights Round Table 181 and Coimbatore City Round Table 31 in association with the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital organised a two-day artificial limb donation camp.

According to a press release, steps were taken to cover 100 beneficiaries during the camp. The artificial limbs would be delivered free of cost within 45 days.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and KMC dean R. Shanthimalar were present. Sunil Bajaj, chairman, Madras Knights Round Table 181, said the goal was to start with 181 patients and scale up. There were scores of persons who required artificial limbs but could not procure them due to the financial barrier, he said.

Varsha Aswani, founder, Born to Win, was present.