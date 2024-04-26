GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

10-year-old falls victims to stray cattle attack in Triplicane

April 26, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Chennai

A 10-year-old girl was injured, after being attacked by a stray cattle, in Neelam Basha Darga Street, Triplicane at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. The girl, G.Jeevitha, is out of danger now.

“The owner of the stray cattle has not been identified and the CCTV footage in the area is being checked. Until cattle owners cooperate with the Corporation, stray cattle menace will remain tough to control,” a zonal officer said.

Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, Greater Chennai Corporation, said, “Two vehicles have been stationed in Triplicane to monitor the area. On April 25 and 26, 14 stray cows were caught across the city, with four from Triplicane area.”

Jaya Murali, 50, a resident of Mada Street in Triplicane, for nine years, said the issue has only increased with the rise in number of street vendors. “Roads have become narrower as more people have occupied the area. So, motorists find it tougher to navigate with the animals on the streets. Though the Corporation captures the cows, the animals are let out the next day. So, there is hardly any effect on the owners,” she claims.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.