Zimbabwe national booked for assaulting security staff

February 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport police arrested a 30-year-old Zimbabwe national for allegedly assaulting a woman security staff over a trivial row on Wednesday morning.

The accused, Rukudzo Chirikumarara, had come to the airport to board a flight to Delhi. She kept her bag for the security check and went to the frisking booth where she allegedly attacked a woman security personnel.

With the help of other security staff, she was handed over to the airport police and charged under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) for further investigation.

