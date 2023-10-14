HamberMenu
World Standards Day celebration today

October 14, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, Bengaluru Branch Office, is celebrating World Standards Day 2023 on the theme ‘Shared vision for a better world’ SDG 3 on Saturday. Former Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, will be chief guest and deliver the inaugural address. The presidential address will be delivered by Prahalada Rama Rao, Pro-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru, and the keynote address will be delivered by K.J. Jagadish, Managing Director, KMF.

A special address will be made by Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Additional Director Vigilance and Public Distribution, Government of Karnataka. The event will be held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru, from 11.30 a.m. to 3.50 p.m. 

