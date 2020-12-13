Bengaluru

Woman held for killing 6-year-old son

The West division police have arrested a 26-year-old woman who allegedly smothered her six-year-old son with a pillow and strangled him to death as he was harassing his two-month-old brother.

“On Saturday afternoon, the woman, Devi, called her husband Tejaram, who owns a provision store at Pattanagere, to inform him that their older son was unwell. She asked him to come home immediately,” said the police.

When he reached their house at R.R. Nagar, he found Manish lying motionless. Devi reportedly told him what she had done. Tejaram and his relatives took Manish to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Devi.

