With CLAT put off, law schools may have to devise own admission plans

With the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 postponed indefinitely, individual National Law Universities may inevitably have to develop their own strategies to conduct admissions for their undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, said sources.
The executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities which met on Wednesday had announced that CLAT 2020 to be held on August 22, 2020 will be postponed, keeping in mind the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. They have not given a new date. CLAT is the gateway for students into 22 national law schools across the country.
“As the academic year is being pushed, individual law schools may have to develop their own strategies and explore various options to conduct admissions,” a source said.
Sources pointed out that some university heads were not in favour of postponing the examination. A notification put out on August 5 stated that it was “unanimously” decided to postpone the examination. A new notification, which was later published on the consortium’s website, omits the word ‘unanimously’.
However, at the executive committee’s meeting a few university heads had reportedly battled for CLAT to be held, and did not want individual law schools to be empowered to conduct their own admissions. “Different entrance examinations have been conducted and we were hoping that the exam would be conducted with all safety measures on August 22. With the consortium announcing that it has been postponed, and no new date given, law schools are now in a spot and may have to develop their own strategy,” a source said.
