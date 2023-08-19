Whitefield residents say BBMP action against unauthorised buildings not visible on ground

August 19, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Whitefield residents who have been fighting to demolish buildings which are coming up illegally say that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) action against such constructions is not visible on the ground despite a recent order mandating owners/builders to display approved building plans.

Mahadevapura Zonal Joint Commissioner had in July issued an order directing owners/builders to display approved building plans in front of the construction site. Although some of the active residents pursue the BBMP to initiate action, notices are also not being issued, they alleged.

Purushotham, a resident of Whitefield, said there are about 20 under-construction buildings at Prasanth Extension and none of them has displayed the plan. “What is worrying more than their defiance is zero action by the BBMP. None of the owners has been served notices,” said Mr. Purushotham, adding that illegal buildings were being constructed in the last few years and hope that the BBMP would act at least this time has fallen flat.

Another resident, Rajashekhar Reddy, said if anyone walks on temple road near Nallurahalli, most of the buildings are under construction with non-compliance of the building plan display order. In some sites, the violations are glaringly visible, yet the BBMP has not acted on them, he said, adding that the issue is being raised at every ward committee meeting and apart from promises by the officials, nothing is happening on the ground.

“A senior official in a recent ward committee meeting said that about 96% of buildings are illegal. This shows how the BBMP is running the city,” said Aravind Mohan of Whitefield Outer Circle. Mr. Mohan, quoting an example of a violation, said, “One of the buildings being constructed on 1,600 sq.ft has a carpet area of 9,000 sq.ft. The officials can see and issue notices, but they appear to be in no mood to act. Before the BBMP initiates action, construction of such buildings will be completed.

A senior BBMP official said the BBMP has already issued several notices to violators and as per the timeline set by the BBMP Chief Commissioner action will be initiated to demolish the structures.