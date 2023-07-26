July 26, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

In a first, the Whitefield Citizens Ward Committee (WCWC) will be launching a crowdsourcing platform for people to report building and other violations in east Bengaluru. After gathering sufficient data, an interactive map will be created to spot violations.

The WCWC recently got the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner (JC) of Mahadevapura zone to issue an order mandating that builders and owners of under-construction buildings display building plans approved by the Town Planning Department. After this the BBMP started issuing notices to builders for deviating from the original plan.

In continuation of the same, the WCWC will be starting an open digital platform for residents of Whitefield to report violations, like footpath encroachments, building plan deviation, illegal borewells, illegal digging, and illegal laying of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC).

The WCWC will also be launching a dedicated website. The soft launch was done recently.

The WCWC will create an open Google form, which will be posted on websites, Twitter, WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms for residents to report violations and provide the location of the same.

Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Namma Whitefield, said, “We are all heartened by the drive launched by JC Mahadevapura to curb illegalities, such as construction without publicly displaying plan approval, footpath encroachment, and overhanging illegal cables, as this region is reeling under rampant lawlessness. However, at the lower levels, we noticed that implementation is lacking. Or, after a special drive, the violations re-surface.”

Constructions are still under way without display of approved building plan, and footpath encroachers are back a few days after they were removed. In the WCWC group, it was decided to support the JC with a follow-up activity, by crowd-sourcing reports via a ‘Spot Violations campaign’, through which people can report instances where violations continue, and the reports will be summarised and submitted to the JC.

“We plan to upload the same on an interactive online map with GPS locations, so that violations are exposed, and everyone can see them. This campaign will be popularised by all the RWA groups and citizen federations in the area, such as Namma Whitefield and Whitefield Rising.,” Mr. Anirudhan informed.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the WCWC has launched a website and a Twitter handle to post updates on activities and meeting schedules, and to create awareness and popularise ward committee among people, and to increase participation.

Anjali Saini of Whitefield Rising said this initiative is also intended to showcase data management to BBMP officials, and how data can help resolve problems. The BBMP’s Sahaya application does not provide data on types of complaints due to lack of transparency. With this new digital initiative, the data will help track violations, and also action taken, if any, by the BBMP.