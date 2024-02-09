GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Whitefield residents complain of pollution as cattle grazers burn grass

February 09, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In the wetlands near Varthur lake in Whitefield, cattle grazers are allegedly burning the grass regularly. With smoke billowing into the apartments in the neighbourhood, the people in Bellandur Amanikere village in the vicinity say it is causing air pollution, and as a result, respiratory problems.

Ibtraiz Siddiqui, a resident who lives close to the area, said people have been burning grass from the last one year in the area. “In and around Whitefield, many cattle grazers are burning old grass hoping to get more new grass to feed the animals. But this has resulted in massive pollution like stubble burning.” 

