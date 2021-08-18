White-topping work completed before deadline

The white-topping work on the stretch between the down ramp of Sri Balagangadharanath Swami flyover to SJP Road has been completed in 10 days, within the 15-day deadline given to the contractor.

A press release from BBMP on Tuesday said that this work was part of the development of N.R. Road on TenderSURE model. The right side of the road had been taken up for white topping – from the flyover’s down ramp to SJP Road - along with the construction work on the cross drain.

The release said that to resolve waterlogging problems at the down ramp during monsoon, the construction work on cross drain had been taken up. Following discussions with the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Projects) recently, the deadline for completing the work on the drain and white topping was decided on 15 days.

The work commenced on August 7 with the construction of the cross drain and stormwater drain near the SJP Junction. The white topping work was completed on Tuesday and the road was opened at 3 p.m. the same day.