Top civic officials inspect Smart City works

They visit K.R. Market, Avenue Road

Work on flooring and drains is currently under way at the historic K.R. Market (Krishna Rajendra Market). The redevelopment work has been taken up by Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL).

On Monday, Rakesh Singh, Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department, accompanied by civic chief Gaurav Gupta, inspected the ongoing work at the market, K.R. Market junction, and Avenue Road.

According to a press release, the BSCL officials were directed to complete the work without causing inconvenience to traders and people visiting the market.

Mr. Singh interacted with the roadside vendors at the market and assured them that no inconvenience will be caused to them. He said the vendors would be provided space where they could continue to vend their wares, so that the redevelopment work can be completed soon.

Reviewing the flooring work taken up on the first and second floors, the administrator directed them to coordinate with the traders and complete the work.

Nearly 60% of the work on the improvement of K.R. Market Junction has been completed so far. BSCL official said that works on footpath on one side of the road and carriageway has been completed and work is on the footpath on the other side and road side drains. White topping work on the road near Jamia Mosque has been completed, while waterproofing work is being carried out at the subway in the area.

Meanwhile, the officials also inspected work taken up by BSCL on 1.8-km long Avenue Road. Work on the underground drainage, storm water drain, and utility ducts had been completed. Mr. Singh directed officials to take up the concrete work which is pending.