We will start ‘jail bharo’ to protest against CAA: Asaduddin Owaisi

Urging the opponents of CAA to carry on their protests for at least two to three months more, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said they could resort to ‘jail bharo’ movement.

“Indian jails can accommodate about 3 lakh inmates. We will start jail bharo,” Mr. Owaisi said at a rally organised by “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isayi Federation”, to protest against the CAA. He said Mahatma Gandhi also used jail bharo and that it is a democratic right. These movements should empower all politically, he said.

‘Not against Hindus’

“The protest is not against India, but to protect and strengthen India. Our struggle is not against Hindus. This is against the black law and unconstitutional law brought by the BJP and save the diversity of the country and constitution,” he said, adding that the problem is that Muslims are being seen with suspicion and through the Pakistan prism.

“BJP wants one religion, culture and language, and we do not accept it. Our ancestors decided to stay in India and I feel it was the right decision,” the MP told the gathering.