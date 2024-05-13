‘We need to hire and retain more women, build a pipeline of future women leaders’

Global professional services firm Deloitte recently released its fourth edition of ‘Women @ Work: A Global Outlook’ report. Drafted after surveying 5,000 women from organisations across 10 countries, the report documents lived experiences of women and sheds light on issues around health, safety and rights. Some of the findings are alarming.

Half the respondents across the globe describe their stress levels as higher than a year ago. About 40% of women who experience high levels of pain due to menstruation or menopause work through it without taking time off. In India too, the numbers are similar. Only 10% of women in India believe their organisation is taking concrete steps to fulfil its commitment to gender diversity. 46% are concerned about their safety when at work or while travelling to/from or for work.

Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Chief Happiness Officer at Deloitte India, speaks to The Hindu about the pressure women experience to balance work and family, the importance that should be given to women’s mental health and the need to build a pipeline of future women leaders.

Despite more conversations happening around inclusion and women at work, the report shows that the stress levels women experience are higher than the previous year. How do you see this?

The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a significant shift in work dynamics by enabling remote work for many. This flexibility offered numerous benefits, allowing employees to reconnect with their families and manage personal responsibilities more effectively. However, as organizations transition back to office-based work, this shift has presented unique challenges, leading to increased stress.

While many companies have implemented flexible working policies, women often experience a sense of “fear of missing out” (FOMO). If they work from home, they worry about missing important projects or networking opportunities. On the other hand, if they choose to work from the office, they may feel guilty about neglecting family obligations. This constant tug-of-war between professional and personal commitments contributes to heightened stress levels.

Additionally, even though leadership teams may publicly advocate for gender diversity, there are questions about whether these values have fully permeated the organization’s culture. At the grassroots level, women might still encounter microaggressions or other subtle forms of discrimination, which further exacerbate stress. Moreover, many women face societal pressures that make it challenging to embrace a career-oriented mindset without feeling guilty. The traditional expectations placed on women as primary caregivers can lead to increased stress, as they juggle career aspirations with family responsibilities.

Mental health is another critical concern. The pandemic highlighted mental health challenges for everyone, but women might feel more vulnerable due to their unique pressures and roles. Unfortunately, Deloitte’s survey revealed, there’s still a stigma associated with discussing mental health, particularly for women, who may be hesitant to speak up about their struggles, fearing it could negatively impact their careers.

In conclusion, while organizations have made strides in supporting women and promoting inclusion, addressing these underlying issues requires a concerted effort at all levels. Companies must foster a culture that encourages open dialogue about mental health, values diversity, and supports flexible work arrangements without creating additional stress for women.

In India as well as globally 14% women have reported that their rights deteriorated over the last year. Is this number concerning?

This statistic is definitely concerning, suggesting that many women feel they’re losing ground in terms of workplace equality. When we talk about rights, what does it mean from a work perspective? Is it that I have a voice at the table? Do I have a career path shown to me? Am I presumed to be less ambitious?

A common issue is that some women are reluctant to raise their hands and ask for promotions or new opportunities. This could be due to a lack of encouragement, societal expectations, or the fear of being perceived negatively.

There is still a lack of willingness among women to put up their hands and say, “I am ready for the next level.” That’s something which I feel women consciously need to overcome. Organizations need to actively ensure that women’s voices are heard and valued, not just by creating opportunities, but by encouraging participation and fostering a genuinely inclusive environment. While organisations should start consciously being inclusive, women also need to understand that they do not have to keep fearing about being right always, and it’s your voice that matters.

Many women seem concerned about personal safety at work and while traveling to/from work. How do you view this?

It’s crucial to create a workplace where all employees, particularly women, feel secure. At Deloitte, we’ve implemented initiatives like the “Men as Allies” campaign, which emphasizes the role men play in supporting women’s safety and fostering a more inclusive workplace. However, overall the workplace should be a supportive environment for everyone, regardless of gender.

Organizations must take concrete steps to ensure safety. This includes fostering a culture where unacceptable behavior is not tolerated, regardless of whether it comes from employees, vendors, clients, or other stakeholders. Strong messaging and consistent enforcement of policies are essential in creating a safe environment.

A large portion of women are still uncomfortable speaking about mental health, pains and discomfort related to menstruation, menopause etc. What can workplaces do in this regard to make women feel more comfortable?

I think the conversations are picking up. In our washrooms we had posters which referred to menstruation as ‘those days of the month.’ One of our women practitioners questioned this and asked why we had to call it ‘those days of the month.’ The next day the posters were changed, and the word ‘menstruation’ was brought in. This simple but significant change demonstrates the importance of addressing these issues openly.

Encouraging open conversations about women’s health is crucial because many still find it challenging to talk about menstruation, breastfeeding, menopause, and similar topics. While some industries are becoming more open, others lag behind. A workplace should foster an environment where it’s okay to discuss these matters without discomfort or embarrassment.

Another key aspect is helping men understand how they can support their female colleagues. The best approach is to ask and not presume. Women also need to feel comfortable discussing these issues, starting with self-acceptance. Self-care should be a priority, but many women hesitate to focus on their own needs. If a woman is willing to mention having a headache, she should feel equally free to talk about menstrual cramps or menopause symptoms. The more these conversations happen, the more normalized they become.

What can organisations do to make women feel safe or comfortable to open up about such things?

Gender balance is a step in the right direction, but there’s still work to be done in achieving it at all levels of the organization. While we might have around 40% women at entry-level positions, this ratio tends to drop as we move up the leadership ranks. This decline in representation can impact workplace culture and the willingness of women to speak up on various issues.

However, the challenge isn’t limited to the workplace—it also reflects broader cultural attitudes. In many families, topics like menstruation aren’t openly discussed. This cultural aspect underscores the need for a broader societal shift alongside workplace reforms.

The report notes that organisations are yet to make enough progress on gender equality and workplace culture that encourage women to move to leadership roles. What are some of the real actions organisations should take beyond words and tokenism?

To build a pipeline of future women leaders, it’s not enough to simply hire more women. Retention is equally crucial. In many organizations, including ours, we see significant attrition among women at the middle-management level, often due to personal milestones like marriage or pregnancy. So, how do we encourage women to stay?

The support systems that once helped women balance work and family life are changing. Parents and in-laws, who might have previously been able to assist with childcare or other needs, are now often working themselves, leaving a gap in support. We’re transitioning from relying on family-based support to external systems, but these external systems may not yet be robust enough to give women the confidence to return to work. This uncertainty is one of the key challenges women faces, emphasizing the need for more vigorous return-to-work initiatives.

To address this, we focus on both hiring and coaching. We conduct focused recruitment at women’s colleges to ensure we’re bringing in more women at the entry level. At Deloitte, we also have a program called RISE that helps women returning to work after a break. It offers coaching, leadership talks, and shared experiences to help them manage the balancing act between career and personal life.

Networking is another area where women feel left out. For example, if there is an evening dinner many women would rather skip it and go back home to their children. So, are there opportunities that can consciously be given to women to network during office hours? Why do we always only look at the evening dinners? These are some of the areas we explore.

We also have a formal sponsorship programme, where even if the woman is not in the room, if there is an opportunity, an advocate for her will call out her name and ask whether she can be considered for it.

These are some of the things that are required to make women ready for leadership. And that’s when you will have the pipeline.

Do you see similar efforts within the larger industry?

Many large organisations are taking a strong stand and actively working toward gender balance and inclusion. We may find some remarks saying ‘oh, things are so easy for women.’

I always tell them, turn back and ask - if you think it’s so easy for women this place must be teeming with them, is it?So, till that happens, bear with it.