Water supply to be affected in many places in Bengaluru on January 23

Water supply will be affected in several parts of the city on January 23 in view of repair works being undertaken at Cauvery I, II and III stage pumping stations.

BWSSB, in a release, said that the Cauvery water supply system I, II and III stage pump houses at T.K. Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni will not function on January 23 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Water supply will be disrupted in the following areas: Yeshvantpur, Malleswaram, Mathikere, Gokul Extension, Jayamahal, Vasanth Nagar, Muthyalanagara, R.T. Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Hebbal, Bharathi Nagar, Sudhamnagar, Palace Guttahalli, Machalibetta, Frazer Town, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Pillana Garden, Bannappa Park, Shivajinagar, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Chikkalalbagh, Gavipura, Byatarayanapura, Majestic, Kasturaba Road, Madivala, Yelachenahalli, ISRO Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Neelasandra, K.R. Market, Sampangiramnagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Banashankari, Banshankari II and III stages, Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, Banagirinagar, Basavanagudi, Okalipura, Chamarajpet, Padmanabhanagar, Hoskerehalli, Bhyrasandra, Lingarajapura, Janaki Rama Layout, R.S. Palya, Johnson Market, Adugodi, Dommaluru, B.T.M. Layout, C.L.R., Bapujinagar, Mysore Road, Srirampura, Indiranagar 1st Stage, Srinagar, Ulsoor, Shanthinagar, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Cholurupalya, Muneshwara Nagara, V.V. Puram and surrounding areas.