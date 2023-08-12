 Watch | History of Lalbagh flow

August 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

It’s that time of the year again when colourful blooms attract people from across the world to Bengaluru. Yes, we are talking about the biannual flower show at Lalbagh.

This year, the botanical garden is all set to present its 214th flower show, which pays tribute to Karnataka’s second Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah.

The Independence Day flower show, which was inaugurated on August 4, witnessed a footfall of close to one lakh people from across the country in the first two days of its opening.

As a floral tribute to Kengal Hanumanthaiya, a 14-feet statue of the former CM, an 18-feet replica of the Vidhana Soudha and a replica of the Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha are among the popular attractions this year.

While it is common knowledge that Lalbagh hosts two flower shows every year, what is less known is the history of the flower show itself, which was first started in 1867.

Reporting: Yemen S

Video: Ravichandran N and K. Murali Kumar

Production: Ravichandran N