War in Gaza impacts date import patterns in Bengaluru during Ramzan

While imports from Palestine have plummeted, Bengaluru has witnessed an influx of varieties imported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan, and Tunisia

April 11, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - bengaluru

Nikita Maria Jino, K. Sowmya
Mohammed Idrees Choudhury shows Ajwa dates sold in his shop at Russel Market in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Idrees Choudhury shows Ajwa dates sold in his shop at Russel Market in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The war in Gaza in Palestine has disrupted the supply of the most popular date varieties Medjool and Safawi to Bengaluru this Ramzan.

“We plan to stop the purchase of dates from Israel. Many traders have started purchasing from Palestine. It is just like lending a helping hand to Palestine,” said Mohammed Idrees Choudhury, a dry fruits merchant in Russell Market, Bengaluru.

The sale of dates and other dry fruits has been skyrocketing as the month of Ramzan comes to an end. While imports from Palestine have plummeted, Bengaluru has witnessed an influx of varieties imported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan, and Tunisia.

The popular varieties consumed in Bengaluru are Medjool, Sagai, Ajwa, Safawi, Sukri, Mabroom and Suffri. The most consumed variety this year is Medjool, a variety primarily imported from Jordan, priced at ₹1,500 per kg in Russell Market and ₹1,950 per kg in retail stores. This is followed by Ajwa, primarily imported from Saudi Arabia, priced at ₹1,200 in Russell Market, and ₹1,650 per kg in retail stores.

Popular varieties & prices

VarietyOriginWholesale Price (kg)Retail Price (kg)
MedjoolJordan, Palestine₹1,500 ₹1,950
AjwaSaudi Arabia₹1,200 ₹1,650
TunisianTunisia₹400 ₹850

Mr. Idrees said, “During the holy month of Ramzan, many people purchase dates and donate them to masjids. Muzafati, an Iranian variety, is the most supplied date due to cheap rates and wide availability.” It is sold at ₹280 per kg.

Ayesha Khan, a customer, said, “We usually receive many boxes of dates during Ramzan. These dates are of the Iranian (Muzafati) variety. We also gift boxed dates as it is more convenient.” 

While sales increase considerably during the festive season, as it does every year during the month of Ramzan, many non-Muslims continue to be regular customers throughout the year.

Mohammed Hafeez, a sales executive at Sufyan Dates and Nuts in Richmond Town, said, “Muslims buy dates and dry fruits mainly during the Ramzan month and for Eid ul-Fitr due to its cultural significance. But our customers include people of other religious backgrounds who purchase our products all round the year.”

