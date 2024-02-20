GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fraser Town residents seek MLA’s help to stop Ramzan food mela 

Every year, during the month of Ramzan, eateries and sweet – meat shops around Mosque Road and MM Road put up stalls in the evening, attracting crowds from across Bengaluru

February 20, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With a resolve not to have the popular Ramzan food mela in Fraser Town during Ramzan which begins in March, the Fraser Town Residents’ Welfare Association (FTRWA) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Pulikeshinagar MLA A.C. Srinivas. 

Every year, during Ramzan, eateries and sweetmeat shops around Mosque Road and MM Road put up stalls in the evening. The mela attracts crowds from across Bengaluru who come there for signature dishes like kebabs and various desserts. However, for years now, residents have been complaining about the inconvenience caused by the mela. 

In the memorandum, the residents have listed several problems including encroachment of footpaths, stalls put up without licences from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) or any other authorities concerned. They have also highlighted other problems like traffic and parking, air and noise pollution, alcohol consumption and littering, eve-teasing, and even unhygienic food practices. 

In the previous year, the association had written to the BBMP and the police during the last week of the month to put an end to the mela as it was causing traffic snarls among other problems. It did not yield any significant results.  

“We started late last year, but our target was to ensure that this year the mela does not happen. That is why we started the campaign earlier this year. The MLA has been very supportive and told us that he will evaluate the options. We will not allow the mela this year for sure,” said Saud Dastagir, a member of FTRWA. “More than 3,000 people have signed the petition,” he added.  

The MLA was not available for comments.

