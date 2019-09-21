Voicing out for a social change

A large number of people gathered at Town Hall on Friday evening to lend their voice to the Global Climate Strike that saw students and adults across the world stage strikes and protests demanding urgent action to check climate change.

Students demanded that political leaders, governments, business corporations, and industries act decisively so that they will leave behind a better world for future generations.

Many expressed their disillusionment with politics which they felt was taking precedence over more important issues. “There are so many political fights happening and it’s time we stop that and focus on the real issues. It’s the Indian people who need help now,” said Christopher, a student of St. Joseph’s College.

Street plays, songs

Using street plays and songs to get their message across, schoolchildren, too, joined the protest and urged the government to take effective measures to protect the environment. jhatkaa.org, which organised the Friday’s protest, estimated 400 Bengalureans participated in the event. There were calls for more awareness programmes so that people realised how their way of life was affecting the environment, while others suggested that government find ways to ensure that development does not spell the death of biodiversity and the ecosystem. “We need to not rely on fossil fuel, and find cleaner sources of energy. The Prime Minister of India made commitments on the world stage recently. We hope we all are able to make them a reality,” said Vasundara Blagsvedt.

As part of the Global Climate Strike, led by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, events have been organised in Bengaluru through the week.