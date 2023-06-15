Vocalist Sindhu K. Das’s carnatic concert and a play reading of ‘The Crucible’ on June 18

June 15, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

You can listen to the compositions of Carnatic legends, including Thyagaraja, Muthuswamy Dikshitar, and Purandaradasa, this weekend. Accompanied by Pallakad Sajeev on the mridangam, classical vocalist Sindhu K Das, on Sunday at Lumbini, Jagriti Theatre, will take you on a delightful musical journey.

This concert will traverse various Indian languages such as Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, adding a diverse cultural flair to the performance.

Sindhu, with over 20 years of experience, is a prominent vocalist and music educator in the field of Carnatic music. Her musical expertise, combined with a Master’s Degree in Psychology, allows her to bring a unique understanding of the psychological aspects and therapeutic applications of music.

“Having embarked on my musical journey in Chennai, I have always cherished and honoured tradition. However, with my move to the vibrant city of Bengluru, I am now poised to explore new styles and horizons,” says Sindhu, adding that the upcoming concert is her debut in City.

Though mridangam is Sajeev’s forte, he can also perform kanjira and konakkol. He is a vocalist and a teacher as well. He has toured with the legendary violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam, performed in prestigious venues across India, including the Music Academy, Chennai, directed music fiestas in Singapore, and accompanied famous musicians like Bombay Jayashree and Neyveli Santhanagopalan.

This 70-minute Carnatic music is on Sunday morning.

In the evening, Jagriti Theatre will host a rehearsed reading of The Crucible, which won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play. It is an exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem. It is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society.

The concert is at Lumbini, Jagriti Theatre, at 7.30 a.m. on June 18. Open to ages 8 and above. The 110-minute rehearsed reading of ‘The Crucible’ will begin at 3.30 p.m. and is open for those aged above 16. Tickets for both events are on bookmyshow.com.