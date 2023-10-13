HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virtual Intelligence System launched

October 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions (SCEI) on Thursday launched the Virtual Intelligence System for Tailored Academics (VISTA) by Infinity Learn.

Sushma Boppanna, the Academic Director of SCEI, in a release, emphasised the institution’s dedication to delivering quality education. “We have a great system of education, and our success in providing quality education to our students speaks for itself. We recognized the challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting both teachers and students. To address these issues, we have launched VISTA, a platform for online learning. Through VISTA, students have access to educational videos and can revisit topics at their convenience. This platform empowers students to take control of their learning, reducing their dependence on teachers, siblings, or parents.”

Ujwal Singh, president and CEO of Infinity Learn, highlighted the transformative potential of the VISTA project and its focus on personalized learning.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.