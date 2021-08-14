Venkaiah Naidu to visit Bengaluru on Aug. 16

He will unveil the foundation stone of Innovation and Development Centre at JNCASR, Jakkur campus.

Vice President of India M.Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) on August 16, to unveil the Foundation Stone of Innovation and Development Centre at its Jakkur campus. As the guests of honour Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai, will grace the occasion. Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao and Prof. G.U. Kulkarni, President, JNCASR will also be present on the dais during the unveiling of the Foundation Stone ceremony, JNCASR in a release said.

JNCASR Innovation and Development Centre is located at the Arkavathi Campus in Shivanapura, Bengaluru. The available 36,000 sq ft of space will be developed into a facility where laboratory inventions will be taken forward for scale-up and technology transfer. Start-up from inventors within the Centre, and from other institutions in Bengaluru and across the country will also be hosted in this new facility. Scientists will be provided with state-of-the-art processing and prototyping tools to enable translation of inventions. The Innovation & Development Centre aims to become a major facilitator in taking science to society and meeting Country’s missions of “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, the release stated.