Use of breathalysers to continue

In the wake of requests to suspend the use of breathalysers for some time to prevent potential spread of any infection amid concerns about novel coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare on Friday said that use of breathalysers cannot be stopped. It is the traffic police’s main method to curb drunken driving.

In a videoconference with health secretaries of all States on Friday to review measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, the Union Cabinet Secretary said that the police should follow proper protocols in the use of breathalysers.

When contacted, State Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, said, “They have been in use during all previous outbreaks, including SARS and MERS. Instead, the police should follow proper protocols while using them. We cannot stop their use and risk the lives of people because of drunken driving,” he said.

He said following requests by people, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had sought a clarification from the State Health Department on the issue.

“We discussed the issue in detail and it has been made clear that their use cannot be stopped,” the Mr. Pandey added.