Bengaluru

UDF hike will make flying abroad a wee bit costlier

Passengers departing from KIA will have to pay the higher User Development Fee from June 1

Once the aviation sector opens up completely, passengers flying from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), especially to international destinations, will find that their tickets have become costlier. They will have to shell out more User Development Fee (UDF), which has been increased. The new rates will come into effect on June 1 for passengers taking both international and domestic flights.

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL), in a press release on Saturday, announced that the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has permitted KIA to collect ₹839 from international passengers, an increase of ₹123. In comparison, domestic passengers will see a hike of ₹5 and will have to pay ₹184.

Earlier, the BIAL was charging ₹716 for passengers taking international flights, and ₹179 for domestic travellers. AERA has allowed BIAL to increase landing charges and UDF for the financial year 2020-21 to compensate the revenue loss caused by the abolition of Fuel Throughput Charge (FTC), said BIAL in the release.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had issued an order on January 8, 2020 asking the AERA to direct all operators to discontinue the levy of FTC on aviation turbine fuel in all airports. This decision was taken to provide relief to airlines as fuel prices were shooting up at the time.

“It (Ministry) further directed AERA to compensate airport operators for this loss of revenue, as FTC was a regulated charge, by recalibrating other regulated charges, such as landing charges and UDF. In response, AERA issued an order on May 26, 2020, allowing BIAL to increase Landing Charges and UDF for FY 2020-21 to compensate for the revenue loss,” stated the release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:35:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/udf-hike-will-make-flying-abroad-a-wee-bit-costlier/article31711537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY