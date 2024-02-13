GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uber report reveals Mysuru and Nandi Hills are preferred getaway destinations of Bengaluru residents

Most intercity trips were booked on Saturdays, followed by Sundays and Fridays, signalling a clear trend highlighting weekend outstation travel

February 13, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The year 2023 saw the highest ever inter-city trips booked on the Uber platform. 

The year 2023 saw the highest ever inter-city trips booked on the Uber platform.  | Photo Credit: Photo for representative purpose only

Mysuru and Nandi Hills are the two most-preferred getaway destinations for residents of Bengaluru, according to Uber’s annual ‘Riding with Intercity’ report released on February 13. Additionally, the Bengaluru-Kolar route has secured a position among the top three inter-city routes in India.

Indians made the most of their weekends by taking to travel. Most inter-city trips were booked on Saturdays, followed by Sundays and Fridays, signalling a clear trend highlighting weekend outstation travel.

Improvement in road infrastructure

The year 2023 saw the highest ever inter-city trips booked on the Uber platform. According to the Uber report: “The rapid pace of development of the national and State highway network in India over the past few years has significantly reduced travel times, while also making road journeys more comfortable. These factors have resulted in a trend where more people have been opting to cover longer distances by road.”

The trend in other cities

While residents of Mumbai loved visiting Pune and Nashik, those in Delhi frequented the historical architecture hotspots of Agra and Jaipur. Those from Bengaluru chose to visit Mysuru and Nandi Hills on weekends.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / travel and commuting / tourism and leisure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.