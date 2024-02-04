GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two traffic policemen caught by Lokayukta in Mandya

The duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody

February 04, 2024 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Saturday arrested a head constable and his junior colleague while they were accepting a bribe from a man for an official favour.

The accused, Rajkumar and Mahadev, attached to the Mandya City traffic police station, had demanded ₹8,000 from Sayyad Sadath, to release his vehicle which had been seized in an accident case. The accused, after negotiations, agreed to reduce the amount to ₹3,000. Unable to pay the bribe, Sadath filed a complaint with the Lokayukta officials who laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting the bribe.

The duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.