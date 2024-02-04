Two traffic policemen caught by Lokayukta in Mandya

February 04, 2024 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Lokayukta officials on Saturday arrested a head constable and his junior colleague while they were accepting a bribe from a man for an official favour.

The accused, Rajkumar and Mahadev, attached to the Mandya City traffic police station, had demanded ₹8,000 from Sayyad Sadath, to release his vehicle which had been seized in an accident case. The accused, after negotiations, agreed to reduce the amount to ₹3,000. Unable to pay the bribe, Sadath filed a complaint with the Lokayukta officials who laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting the bribe.

The duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody.