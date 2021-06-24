Two-time BBMP councillor Rekha Kadiresh hacked to death

The BJP leader was attacked outside her office in Cottonpete, Bengaluru

Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillor Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death by armed men outside her office near the flower garden in Cottonpete on Thursday around 10.30 a.m. The two-time BJP councillor from Chalavadipalya was supervising distribution of relief material and breakfast when the assailants struck.

“She was attacked by two persons with lethal weapons,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S. Murugan.

Neighbours claim to have heard some noise. When they stepped out to investigate, they found the former councillor in a pool of blood.

She was rushed to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) where she succumbed.

“It was a planned murder. The assailants had turned away the CCTV cameras installed outside the office. We suspect that the assailants were known to her and were aware of her routine,” said a senior police officer.

Three years ago, in February 2018, her husband Kadiresh S., a rowdy-sheeter, was hacked to death near Muneshwara temple in Chalavadipalya.