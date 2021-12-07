Two music concerts at Gayana Samaja on December 8

One will be a talent promotion concert

Gayana Samaja will host two vocal concerts on December 8 at its premises on K.R. Road in Bengaluru as part of the 51st annual music conference of Bangalore Gayana Samaja.

The main concert is by Panthulu Rama who will be accompanied by M.S.N. Murthy (violin), H.S. Sudhindra (mridanga), and Ranganatha Chakravarthy (ghata), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The main concert will be preceded by a talent promotion concert by Suhas Murali (vocals), Sanath Kumar (violin) and Prajwal (mridanga) from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.