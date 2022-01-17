Bengaluru

Two jewellers robbed

In the last week, two jewellers were robbed of valuables and cash amounting to over ₹63 lakh in Nagarpete area. The police are yet to ascertain if the same gang is behind both the incidents.

In one case, an employee of a jewellery store who had 1.6 kg of gold jewellery and ₹60 lakh cash on him was attacked on near Avenue Road. Two men confronted the victim, Prabhuram, dragged him to an isolated location and escaped with his bag of jewellery. “He was on his way to get the jewellery hallmarked when the incident took place,” said the police.

In the second incident, a jeweller was robbed of 28 gram of gold and ₹3.5 lakh cash on S.P. Road. The jeweller was on his way to buy a gold bar when unidentified miscreants cut his bag with a blade.


