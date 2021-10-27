Two held for cheating people with tour packages

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday arrested a man and his sister who were allegedly cheating people by luring them with tour packages through a chain link business module.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided Royal Dream to Fly Private Limited office in Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Layout in Annapoorneshwarinagar and arrested Prashanth B. and his sister.

According to the police, the accused had cheated many people in Chandra Layout earlier and a case had been registered against him. After the police investigations, he shifted his base to Girinagar and, using the same modus operandi, cheated many before shutting down the shop.

He later opened an office in Annapoorneshwarinagar in the name of his sister and mother and lured people by offering them basic membership fees in return for freebies and trips to many international holiday destinations.

The accused also offered 25% of the profit if more members were introduced to his business module. Lured by this offer, many paid membership fees and introduced others. However, some of them realised that Prashath was taking them for a ride, and approached the police.