Two doctors among nine arrested in sex determination racket in Bengaluru

November 28, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Investigations into the sex determination racket busted by the Baiyappanahalli police on September 15 have revealed that two doctors and their seven hospital staff involved in the racket had performed 242 sex determination and abortion of female infants in the last three months.

Bengaluru Police commissioner B. Dayananda said the accused doctors, including a paediatrician, used to charge between ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 for abortion and ₹5,000 for sex determination.

The accused used to operate from a private hospital in Mysuru and a jaggery making unit on the outskirts of the Mandya.

The accused, including two lab technicians, manager of a hospital and a receptionist, were part of the racket. The accused have been taken into custody and further investigations are on.

Two of the accused, working as touts in the racket, have criminal cases pending against them. The police are now tracking down the women who have got the abortion done from the accused and they will also be booked under the appropriate sections of the IPC, he said.