Two arrested for robbing mobile phones in Bengaluru

February 01, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yelahanka police on Wednesday arrested two people and recovered ₹6.3 lakh worth of four mobile phones and three bikes from them. The accused, Anthony D’ Silva, 25 and his associate Narayana, 23, were arrested after the police tracked them down based on a mobile snatching complaint.

The accused would move around residential areas on a stolen motorcycle targeting people walking alone with valuables and robbing them.

The accused, on January 21, robbed a mobile phone from a pedestrian who was walking while talking on his phone. With their arrest, the police solved four mobile phone robbery cases and three bike theft cases reported in and around the city.