HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for robbing mobile phones in Bengaluru

February 01, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka police on Wednesday arrested two people and recovered ₹6.3 lakh worth of four mobile phones and three bikes from them. The accused, Anthony D’ Silva, 25 and his associate Narayana, 23, were arrested after the police tracked them down based on a mobile snatching complaint.

The accused would move around residential areas on a stolen motorcycle targeting people walking alone with valuables and robbing them.

The accused, on January 21, robbed a mobile phone from a pedestrian who was walking while talking on his phone. With their arrest, the police solved four mobile phone robbery cases and three bike theft cases reported in and around the city.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.