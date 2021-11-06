Two arrested for kidnap and murder of hotel management student

They were former employees of victim’s father

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police arrested a goods van driver and his brother for the kidnap and murder of their former employer’s son, a 21-year-old-hotel management student. His body was found in a gunny bag near a rajakaluve earlier this week.

According to the police, the accused Tajamul Pasha, 39, and his brother Syed Nasir, 26, were employees of the victim’s father, Mani, a fruit vendor from Bharati Nagar. “A few months ago, they asked Mani for a loan of ₹1.5 lakh, which Mani refused to give them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil, who was supervising the investigation.

The brothers quit their job three months ago and came up with a plan to kidnap Mani’s son, Tarun, to get the money. On November 1, ahead of Deepavali, they told Tarun that they would help him source firecrackers at less expensive rates.

They took him to their sister’s house in Arekere and locked him in the terrace room. They gagged and taped his mouth to stop him from screaming. “However Tarun died due to asphyxiation following which the accused dumped his body in a storm water drain in RR Nagar. They then called Mani and demanded ₹50 lakh for the safe release of his son,” said a police officer.

By then, Mani had filed a missing person’s complaint with the police as his son had not returned home. The next day, Tarun’s body was found in the gunny bag.

Using call record details, the police, who had been alerted of the ransom call, tracked down Pasha and Nasir near a bus stand minutes before they were to board a bus to flee the city. The police are yet to question their sister who is absconding. “The probe revealed that other people were also involved in the crime. We will track them down,” said Mr. Patil.