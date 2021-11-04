Police: Body found in bag was that of student's

Within 24 hours, the R.R. Nagar police have ascertained the identity of the body found in a gunny bag next to a rajakaluve on Tuesday.

“The victim has been identified as Tarun, 21, a resident of Bharathi Nagar. He was a hotel management student,” said the police.

Tarun left home on Monday to purchase firecrackers for Deepavali but never returned. His parents filed a missing complaint with the police.

His attackers had bound his hands and legs and gagged his mouth with adhesive tape. “We are retracing the victim’s movements after he left his house,” said a police officer. The police are also checking his mobile phone and following up with his friends.